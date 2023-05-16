Ethan Khorana, 17, speaks at the Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing launch event. Photo: Courtesy of Sam Klein

Teenage activists are leading the charge for police reform in Shaker Heights.

Driving the news: Ethan Khorana, 17, and Sam Klein, 19, both alums of local political campaigns and racial justice movements, are coordinating an effort — Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing — to get a charter amendment on the November ballot to improve police transparency and accountability.

Details: The amendment would do three things:

Increase the presence of a crisis intervention team, which would replace armed officers with nonviolent community administrators for mental health calls and traffic enforcement.

Establish a civilian oversight board, inspired by the one created in Cleveland.

Create a digital public records repository.

Why it matters: Shaker police, much like counterparts in Bratenahl and University Circle, disproportionately write traffic tickets to Black motorists.

Public records obtained by Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing found that more than 70% of tickets in 2022 went to Black drivers.

The other side: In a newsletter and video to residents on April 12, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss zoomed in on the stats, saying only 16% of tickets written in 2022 went to Shaker residents overall, and 8% to Black Shaker residents.

"I have grave concerns regarding practicality, cost, legality and, most of all, the public safety implications of these proposals," Weiss wrote.

Yes, but: The mayor's calculation means that out of tickets given to residents, half were given to Black residents; only 36% of Shaker's population is Black.

The big picture: Klein told Axios that the ticketing and use of force stats were just the launchpad for the citizen-led effort, which aims to broadly improve public safety and equity in a historically diverse community.

"The city outright denies that there's a bias in policing," he said. "They conveniently don't provide a racial breakdown of the 84% [of Shaker nonresidents]."

"Our response is basically: If they were going to do something about this, they would have already done it."

What's next: Khorana told Axios that volunteers are canvassing Shaker daily and are well on their way to collecting the required 664 signatures to get the amendment on the ballot.