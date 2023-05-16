Cleveland's pop-punk connection

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Live from the 2014 Alternative Press Music Awards. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images

Cleveland may not be a pop-punk haven like Los Angeles or Chicago, but the city has been connected to the genre for more than 30 years.

Driving the news: Blink-182 brings its North America Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30pm.

Why it matters: The tour comes during a resurgence in pop punk, a genre Blink-182 helped popularize in the late 1990s.

The big picture: Influenced by punk rock and power pop, pop punk got off to a slow start when the genre emerged in the late 1980s.

"We were told we were too punk for some shows and too poppy for other shows," Ken Blaze, founder of The Unknown, one of Cleveland's earliest pop-punk bands, tells Axios.

Yes, but: That changed when Green Day's album "Dookie" became a huge hit in 1994. Bands like Blink-182 and Sum 41 rode the wave of popularity into the 21st century.

Magazines like Alternative Press — founded in Cleveland in 1985 — shifted their focus from cover stories on grunge and alternative bands to pop-punk acts like Fall Out Boy and Paramore.

The intrigue: Pop-punk's popularity waned in the 2010s, but the genre's recent resurgence has been led by Machine Gun Kelly.

The Cleveland musician switched from hip-hop to pop punk in 2020 and has released two albums produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The bottom line: "I was surprised at how popular pop punk got, but I'm not surprised by its resurgence," Blaze says.