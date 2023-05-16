Cleveland will offer 12 weeks' paid parental leave to city employees

Mayor Justin Bibb proposed legislation yesterday that will provide 12 weeks of 100% paid parental leave to city employees after the birth or adoption of a child.

Why it matters: With about 7,000 employees, the City of Cleveland is one of the region's largest employers.

Driving the news: Bibb communicated the policy in an internal email Sunday and published a press release yesterday, saying he hoped the city's action would inspire other employers to follow suit.

What they're saying: "We want to set the standard in employee engagement by showing that we not only are listening, but taking significant steps forward by implementing what [employees] are seeking," Bibb said in the release.

"We believe this new policy will serve as both an attraction and retention tool."

Details: All parents will be able to use their 12 weeks of leave intermittently to provide flexibility.

And they will be eligible for 20 hours of additional time off for prenatal care or other appointments.

What's next: If City Council approves it, the policy will apply to all non-union city employees, though Bibb said the city's intent is for parental leave to be available to union employees when they bargain new contracts.