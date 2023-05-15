Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Winter is beginning to look a lot like summer. Photo: Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

If you thought this past winter in Northeast Ohio was mild, the next go-round could be even warmer and drier.

Driving the news: The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last week reported a greater likelihood of an El Niño event forming in the Pacific Ocean this summer.

The big picture: El Niño is a weather pattern that typically brings cold, wet winters to the Southern U.S. while producing drier and warmer winters in the Pacific Northwest, Ohio Valley and Midwest.

Zoom in: El Niño usually produces warm winters in Northeast Ohio, according to NOAA.

The last time the area saw a strong El Niño was the winter of 2015-16, which saw snowfall of less than 33 inches, well below Cleveland's average of 64 inches.

By the numbers: The odds of El Niño forming through July and lasting into the Northern Hemisphere winter are now at 82%, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

The bottom line: Northeast Ohio is likely to experience a historically mild winter for the second consecutive year.