A handmade sign posted at the site where Apolina Asumani was struck and killed in 2022. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Cleveland officials last week released results from a speed table pilot program.

Why it matters: The traffic calming initiative launched last summer after 5-year-old Apolina Asumani was struck and killed by a speeding driver on West 50th Street.

By the numbers: Across 10 locations where speed tables were installed, average vehicle speeds were reduced by 7.8 miles per hour.

Plus: Nearly 80% of residents who responded to a February survey said they support more speed tables citywide.

How it works: Speed tables are like speed bumps, but flat on top and not quite as abrupt to traverse. The city targeted residential streets with documented speeding issues.

West 50th, where Apolina Asumani was killed, was among the streets selected on the west side.

What they're saying: "We continue to hear from residents who are concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods, and we take these concerns very seriously," Mayor Justin Bibb said in a press release.

"We will continue to curtail this dangerous behavior through physical traffic calming and data-driven solutions to create safer streets."

What's next: In Bibb's latest (and probably final) proposal for federal stimulus spending, he has asked for $3 million to fund additional speed tables and other traffic calming measures.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Traffic safety is sometimes waved away as an elite or lefty preoccupation.