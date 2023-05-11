Allergy season in Cleveland is lasting a lot longer

There's a reason you've been experiencing sneezes, watery eyes and sore throats for longer stretches.

Driving the news: Allergy season — the period between the last freeze each spring and the first freeze each fall — increased by 32 days on average in Cleveland between 1970 and 2021, per an analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate news organization.

Cleveland's rate is more than double the average increase of 15 days across about 200 U.S. cities during the same period.

Why it matters: The lengthening allergy season is tied to climate change, per Climate Central, with big health ramifications for the roughly one-quarter of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

Earlier springs and longer periods of freeze-free days mean that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen, per Climate Central's analysis.

The big picture: From 1990 to 2018, pollen counts increased by 21% nationwide, with the greatest increases in the Midwest and Texas, according to a 2021 study, Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.

What's next: Ongoing climate change means further deviation from what was once considered the norm.

"We do expect that areas that haven't previously had substantial pollen seasons will potentially start to experience pollen seasons," William Anderegg, director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science & Policy at the University of Utah, told Arielle.

The bottom line: If you've suspected that seasonal allergies have become a more invasive part of your life, now you have solid data backing that up.