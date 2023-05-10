Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jason Aldean is one of dozens of artists you can see for $25 as part of Concert Week. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The concert deal of the summer is coming to a venue near you.

Driving the news: Live Nation's annual Concert Week promotion kicks off at 10am today.

Tickets to more than 3,800 concerts nationwide are just $25 each, while inventory lasts, through Tuesday.

Zoom in: The promotion features 21 concerts at Blossom Music Center, including Fall Out Boy, Jason Aldean, Weezer, Robert Plant & Allison Kraus, 5 Seconds of Summer, Nickelback and TLC.

Plus: It features more than 25 concerts at other local Live Nation-run venues, including House of Blues and MGM Northfield Park.

Meanwhile, Cleveland promoter Elevation Group is offering a deal this week for its Wonderstruck festival, set for July 8-9 in Kirtland, Ohio.

Through Tuesday, prices are discounted from $65 to $60 for a one-day pass and from $109 to $100 for two days, but only if you buy a four-pack of tickets.

The big picture: Concert Week comes at a time when ticket prices are up 10% from pre-pandemic times, according to Bloomberg.

Yes, but: The demand is there. Concert attendance was up 24% in 2022 compared with 2019, according to Live Nation, which expects 2023 to outpace 2022.

Live Nation sold more than 2.2 million tickets during last year's Concert Week, a record for the concert promotion giant.

Be smart: Tickets for the most popular — like Fall Out Boy or Jason Aldean — will sell out fast. So, act swiftly.