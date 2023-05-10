Concert Week arrives as industry hits high note
The concert deal of the summer is coming to a venue near you.
Driving the news: Live Nation's annual Concert Week promotion kicks off at 10am today.
- Tickets to more than 3,800 concerts nationwide are just $25 each, while inventory lasts, through Tuesday.
Zoom in: The promotion features 21 concerts at Blossom Music Center, including Fall Out Boy, Jason Aldean, Weezer, Robert Plant & Allison Kraus, 5 Seconds of Summer, Nickelback and TLC.
- Plus: It features more than 25 concerts at other local Live Nation-run venues, including House of Blues and MGM Northfield Park.
Meanwhile, Cleveland promoter Elevation Group is offering a deal this week for its Wonderstruck festival, set for July 8-9 in Kirtland, Ohio.
- Through Tuesday, prices are discounted from $65 to $60 for a one-day pass and from $109 to $100 for two days, but only if you buy a four-pack of tickets.
The big picture: Concert Week comes at a time when ticket prices are up 10% from pre-pandemic times, according to Bloomberg.
Yes, but: The demand is there. Concert attendance was up 24% in 2022 compared with 2019, according to Live Nation, which expects 2023 to outpace 2022.
- Live Nation sold more than 2.2 million tickets during last year's Concert Week, a record for the concert promotion giant.
Be smart: Tickets for the most popular — like Fall Out Boy or Jason Aldean — will sell out fast. So, act swiftly.
