CMA Solstice announces eclectic music lineup

A work of art. Photo: Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art

Cleveland Museum of Art's Solstice 2023 party will have the feel of a sophisticated EDM festival.

Driving the news: CMA has announced the music lineup for its signature event, which will take place from 7pm-midnight June 24.

State of play: South African electronic artist GoldFish will headline the festivities.

The duo is known for its lively performances at huge festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury and has toured alongside acts like Fatboy Slim and Basement Jaxx.

The intrigue: The rest of Solstice 2023's lineup features a wide variety of sounds, from Caribbean dance music to Latin-flavored funk.

The performances, on the museum's terrace and inside its atrium, will be backed by eye-popping art, including projections displayed on the museum's massive walls and 3D-illuminated lanterns suspended from the atrium's ceiling.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: If you haven't seen GoldFish live, videos of the duo's performances suggest Solstice 2023 will be one insane party.

If you go: Tickets are $150 and go on sale May 15.