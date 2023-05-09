1 hour ago - Things to Do
CMA Solstice announces eclectic music lineup
Cleveland Museum of Art's Solstice 2023 party will have the feel of a sophisticated EDM festival.
Driving the news: CMA has announced the music lineup for its signature event, which will take place from 7pm-midnight June 24.
State of play: South African electronic artist GoldFish will headline the festivities.
- The duo is known for its lively performances at huge festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury and has toured alongside acts like Fatboy Slim and Basement Jaxx.
The intrigue: The rest of Solstice 2023's lineup features a wide variety of sounds, from Caribbean dance music to Latin-flavored funk.
- The performances, on the museum's terrace and inside its atrium, will be backed by eye-popping art, including projections displayed on the museum's massive walls and 3D-illuminated lanterns suspended from the atrium's ceiling.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: If you haven't seen GoldFish live, videos of the duo's performances suggest Solstice 2023 will be one insane party.
If you go: Tickets are $150 and go on sale May 15.
