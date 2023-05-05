Share on email (opens in new window)

There are plenty of events taking place May 5-8 in Northeast Ohio, starting with a way to celebrate Friday's holiday:

🍹 Te Amo Tequila

Details: There are plenty of fun events for Cinco de Mayo weekend. For tequila connoisseurs, there's "Te Amo Tequila" at Red Space.

The event starts at 7pm and features more than 30 premium tequilas with tacos from Barrio. Tickets start at $65.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it, if you like tequila, live music and good vibes.

🎛️ Ministry

Details: The pioneering industry metal band performs at 7pm Friday at the Agora. Tickets start at $39.50.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Ministry puts on a jaw-dropping live show, which should feature new music with the band's new album due in August.

🎬 "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Details: The third and (probably) final installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise kick-starts summer movie season.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. The characters are still lovable, but the plot is a bit of a mess with jokes that often fall flat.

🛍️ Cleveland Bazaar

Details: Cleveland's longest-running indie craft show kicks off its twice-monthly summer appearances 10am-4pm Saturday at Market Square.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Supporting local artists and crafters on what looks like a beautiful spring day? Sign us up.

👯 Ingenuity Bal: Biotique

Details: The "not-quite gala" from Ingenuity is a biologically themed costume party and fundraiser Saturday night featuring performers and exhibits from Cleveland's art and tech scenes.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Wait for the actual IngenuityFest in September (or Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium, if immersive galas are your thing).