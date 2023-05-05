Things to do in Cleveland: Cinco de Mayo weekend
There are plenty of events taking place May 5-8 in Northeast Ohio, starting with a way to celebrate Friday's holiday:
Details: There are plenty of fun events for Cinco de Mayo weekend. For tequila connoisseurs, there's "Te Amo Tequila" at Red Space.
- The event starts at 7pm and features more than 30 premium tequilas with tacos from Barrio. Tickets start at $65.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it, if you like tequila, live music and good vibes.
🎛️ Ministry
Details: The pioneering industry metal band performs at 7pm Friday at the Agora. Tickets start at $39.50.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Ministry puts on a jaw-dropping live show, which should feature new music with the band's new album due in August.
🎬 "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Details: The third and (probably) final installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise kick-starts summer movie season.
💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. The characters are still lovable, but the plot is a bit of a mess with jokes that often fall flat.
Details: Cleveland's longest-running indie craft show kicks off its twice-monthly summer appearances 10am-4pm Saturday at Market Square.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Supporting local artists and crafters on what looks like a beautiful spring day? Sign us up.
Details: The "not-quite gala" from Ingenuity is a biologically themed costume party and fundraiser Saturday night featuring performers and exhibits from Cleveland's art and tech scenes.
💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Wait for the actual IngenuityFest in September (or Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium, if immersive galas are your thing).
- Yes, but: General admission tickets jump from $30 to $45 Saturday, so buy early if you plan to attend.
