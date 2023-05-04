Akron on the verge of history in mayoral race

Shammas for mayor. Photo: Courtesy of the Shammas Malik campaign

Akron made local history Tuesday night when Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik won the city's Democratic nomination for mayor.

Why it matters: With no Republican or independent candidates running, Malik is expected to become Akron's 63rd mayor when Mayor Dan Horrigan’s term ends Dec. 31.

Malik, who is of Pakistani and Irish decent, would be the first person of color to serve as Akron's mayor.

State of play: Malik, a former assistant law director for Akron, earned 43% of the vote, beating out six candidates.

The election took place in the aftermath of a grand jury declining to indict the officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker.

What's next: The only thing that could stop Malik is a write-in candidate emerging and beating him in November, which, by most accounts, is highly unlikely.