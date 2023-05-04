59 mins ago - Politics

Akron on the verge of history in mayoral race

Troy Smith

Shammas for mayor. Photo: Courtesy of the Shammas Malik campaign

Akron made local history Tuesday night when Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik won the city's Democratic nomination for mayor.

Why it matters: With no Republican or independent candidates running, Malik is expected to become Akron's 63rd mayor when Mayor Dan Horrigan’s term ends Dec. 31.

  • Malik, who is of Pakistani and Irish decent, would be the first person of color to serve as Akron's mayor.

State of play: Malik, a former assistant law director for Akron, earned 43% of the vote, beating out six candidates.

What's next: The only thing that could stop Malik is a write-in candidate emerging and beating him in November, which, by most accounts, is highly unlikely.

