The Sherwin-Williams construction site in December. Photo: Courtesy of The Sherwin-Williams Company

The forthcoming closing of a Sherwin-Williams aerosol production plant in Bedford Heights, and the resulting loss of 51 jobs, will not affect an $11.5 million jobs-creation grant from the City of Cleveland.

Flashback: Sherwin-Williams, a Fortune 500 paint and coatings company founded in Cleveland in the 19th century, secured the grant in 2020 as part of a $100 million incentive package tied to the construction of its global headquarters downtown and a research and development facility in Brecksville.

Driving the news: A city spokesperson told Axios that the grant — which would reimburse Sherwin 50% of income taxes from new jobs created for 15 years, with a maximum payout of $11.5 million — "has nothing to do with any job losses or gains at facilities outside of the City of Cleveland."

Why it matters: The city's interpretation means that Sherwin-Williams could receive tax breaks for creating jobs in Cleveland even if it reduces the total number of jobs in the region.

The new HQ will house the 3,100 employees who currently work in Cleveland plus additional positions the company creates.

Sherwin-Williams had expected to add 140 new jobs, but the city's grant provided an incentive for further growth.

Catch up quick: The bulk of Cleveland's $100 million package was a 30-year tax increment financing agreement to help with project financing, now standard for big development projects in Cleveland.

It also included a $13.5 million construction grant from its department of economic development.

The $300 million 36-floor office tower is under construction on the parking lots west of Public Square.

State of play: A city spokesperson told Axios that Sherwin-Williams has received nearly $937,000 from the jobs-creation grant so far.

Meanwhile: Sherwin-Williams announced that it would close its aerosol plant in Bedford Heights on June 30.

"With the reduced volume and corresponding reduction in capacity utilization, it no longer makes good business sense to continue operations at this site," Julie Young, Sherwin-Williams vice president of corporate communications, wrote in an April 28 letter to Bedford Mayor Stanley Koci.

What they're saying: Young confirmed to Axios that "the closing of the Sherwin-Williams Bedford Heights facility and subsequent job losses does not apply to the City of Cleveland incentives related to the Building Our Future project."