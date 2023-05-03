"Making a Murderer" rebuttal series lands streaming deal

"Convicting a Murderer," the docuseries from Cleveland's Transition Studios that serves as a rebuttal to Netflix's "Making a Murderer," has found a home.

Driving the news: The 10-part series will premiere on DailyWire+, the streaming service owned by conservative media company The Daily Wire, on a yet-to-be-announced date this summer.

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens will be the docuseries' narrator and host.

Why it matters: "Making a Murderer" became a phenomenon in 2015, drawing more than 19 million viewers to the story of Steven Avery, who was convicted of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The "Making" series contends Avery is innocent, something "Convicting a Murderer" disputes through evidence and interviews with law enforcement and family members not featured in the Netflix series.

The intrigue: Transition Studios CEO and director Shawn Rech began work on "Convicting a Murderer" in 2018.

"Not a lot of companies have the courage to air this type of project, which closely examines the work of a major player in the entertainment industry," Rech said in a statement.

What they're saying: Owens said her interest in the docuseries is driven by "the media's ability to transform villains into heroes via selective reporting."

"An argument can be made that Netflix made millions by transforming an irrevocably evil man, Steven Avery, into a sympathetic character," she said in a statement.

The other side: In response to "Convicting a Murderer" landing on DailyWire+, Avery's lawyer Kathleen Zellner tweeted, "Netflix has 232 million subscribers and The Daily Wire might have 1 million."