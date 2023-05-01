The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's fan vote ended last week with George Michael capturing more than 1 million votes to lead the way.

Driving the news: The Rock Hall's class of 2023 is expected to be announced this week.

Why it matters: The fan vote's top five — George Michael, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden and Soundgarden — will each constitute one "fan ballot" included in a pool of more than 1,000 votes.

The intrigue: Since the online poll debuted in 2012, the No. 1 vote-getter has been inducted all but once, when Dave Matthews Band lost out in 2020.

Each of the top five acts in last year's fan vote earned induction.