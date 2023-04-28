Ohio ranks fourth in Bigfoot sightings
Laying eyes on Bigfoot is more common in Ohio than in all but three other U.S. states.
- Only Washington, California and Florida tallied more total reports of Bigfoot sightings, according to analysis by the online betting site Bonus Insider.
What they found: Using data of reported sightings, population statistics and each state's estimated deer and elk population, Bonus Insider determined that the Pacific Northwest is Bigfoot's most popular stomping grounds.
Yes, but: The Ohio/West Virginia border is a Bigfoot hub unto itself.
By the numbers: With 5.97 sightings per 100,000 residents, West Virginia ranked third in Bigfoot sightings per capita.
- West Virginia is home to other creatures of haunted lore as well, including the Mothman.
Catch up quick: Bigfoot sightings were first documented in the 1830s, according to Ohio State University. The creature is described as a mix between a gorilla and a human.
- In most reports, it has reddish-brown fur and walks on two legs.
The latest: To commemorate Ohio's Bigfoot culture and history, the city of Logan last year hosted a Bigfoot Festival at Hocking Hills State Park and has scheduled a sequel this August.
