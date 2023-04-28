54 mins ago - Things to Do

Ohio ranks fourth in Bigfoot sightings

Sam Allard
Illustration of a Sasquatch with its arm around a sign that says, "BIGFOOT X-ING".

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Laying eyes on Bigfoot is more common in Ohio than in all but three other U.S. states.

  • Only Washington, California and Florida tallied more total reports of Bigfoot sightings, according to analysis by the online betting site Bonus Insider.

What they found: Using data of reported sightings, population statistics and each state's estimated deer and elk population, Bonus Insider determined that the Pacific Northwest is Bigfoot's most popular stomping grounds.

Yes, but: The Ohio/West Virginia border is a Bigfoot hub unto itself.

By the numbers: With 5.97 sightings per 100,000 residents, West Virginia ranked third in Bigfoot sightings per capita.

  • West Virginia is home to other creatures of haunted lore as well, including the Mothman.

Catch up quick: Bigfoot sightings were first documented in the 1830s, according to Ohio State University. The creature is described as a mix between a gorilla and a human.

  • In most reports, it has reddish-brown fur and walks on two legs.

The latest: To commemorate Ohio's Bigfoot culture and history, the city of Logan last year hosted a Bigfoot Festival at Hocking Hills State Park and has scheduled a sequel this August.

