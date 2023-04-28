Ohio ranks fourth in Bigfoot sightings

Laying eyes on Bigfoot is more common in Ohio than in all but three other U.S. states.

Only Washington, California and Florida tallied more total reports of Bigfoot sightings, according to analysis by the online betting site Bonus Insider.

What they found: Using data of reported sightings, population statistics and each state's estimated deer and elk population, Bonus Insider determined that the Pacific Northwest is Bigfoot's most popular stomping grounds.

Yes, but: The Ohio/West Virginia border is a Bigfoot hub unto itself.

By the numbers: With 5.97 sightings per 100,000 residents, West Virginia ranked third in Bigfoot sightings per capita.

West Virginia is home to other creatures of haunted lore as well, including the Mothman.

Catch up quick: Bigfoot sightings were first documented in the 1830s, according to Ohio State University. The creature is described as a mix between a gorilla and a human.

In most reports, it has reddish-brown fur and walks on two legs.

The latest: To commemorate Ohio's Bigfoot culture and history, the city of Logan last year hosted a Bigfoot Festival at Hocking Hills State Park and has scheduled a sequel this August.