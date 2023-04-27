How the Browns fumbled the 2018 NFL Draft

He was no Johnny Manziel. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, but the Browns don’t have a first or second-round pick.

So, we decided to travel back to the 2018 draft when Cleveland had a chance to alter its future but fumbled.

Flashback: The Browns secured the No. 1 overall pick after going 0-16 during the 2017 season.

The team also held the fourth pick via a trade with the Houston Texans, who moved up to draft quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2017.

The intrigue: Most experts favored USC quarterback Sam Darnold to go first.

However, the Browns took reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Meanwhile, the Browns selected cornerback Denzel Ward with the fourth pick.

The team landed star running back Nick Chubb in the second round.

The big picture: The Browns could have had quarterback Josh Allen, who went No. 7 to Buffalo and turned the Bills into Super Bowl contenders.

Ward has been solid, but Cleveland could also have drafted pass rusher (and Nick's cousin) Bradley Chubb at No. 4, pairing him with 2017 No. 1 pick Myles Garrett.

The bottom line: Mayfield had one winning season before the Browns traded him in 2022 after acquiring Watson.