Bachelorette parties are breaking the bank

If you see a soon-to-be bride and her crew at a bar or restaurant, buy them a drink. Odds are they already spent a ton of money during the weekend.

By the numbers: The cost of a bachelorette party has skyrocketed to $10,800, an increase of 40% from an average of $7,700 in 2021, according to bachelorette party planning app Bach, which lets parties create itineraries, book activities and split expenses among attendees.

Bach looked at data from more than 100,000 parties for 2023 planned through the app.

Expenses included flights, accommodations, group experiences and discretionary spending for an average party size of nine people.

What they're saying: "It's not so much a night out anymore, but a weekend getaway with multiple day celebrations," Nicoletta Nadolski, a party coordinator at Rome, Ohio-based Lauren & Co. Events, tells Axios.

"We're seeing people spending a lot more, whether it's to have friends come to town for a weekend out in Cleveland, traveling for a beach vacation or making a trip to Nashville."

Zoom out: Nashville reigns as the top bachelorette party destination in the United States, according to Bach's data, followed by Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas; Miami, and Austin.

Zoom in: Nadolski says a weekend-long bachelorette party in Cleveland typically costs each attendee between $500 and $1,000.

The most popular local activities include visiting theme bars like country saloons or barcades, boat rides and winery tours.

Meanwhile: Nadolski says bachelor party spending is also up — though, still less than bachelorette parties — thanks to golf trips to states like North Carolina, Florida and Georgia becoming more popular.

Axios Cleveland editor Lindsey's thought bubble: Apparently I got lucky earlier this year when I attended a bachelorette party — er, weekend — in Cincinnati. It cost me only $421, but I live within driving distance, so that could explain my cheap experience.