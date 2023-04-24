There's a chance your household food budget has been turned upside down over the last year.

Driving the news: Americans spent 20.7% more at restaurants than they spent on groceries in 2022 — and that figure rose to 29.5% in the first two months of the year, according to Commerce Department data compiled by JLL.

Put another way, consumers spent about $130 on dining out for every $100 they spent on groceries to start the year, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

Why it matters: The trend has led to Cleveland restaurants generating more revenue since the start of 2022, Laurie Torres, president of Cleveland Independents restaurant association, tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Grocery stores raised prices due to inflation at a higher rate than restaurants did," Torres says.

"For many people, it was less expensive and more convenient to eat out or order a meal for delivery than to buy the ingredients and make it."

By the numbers: Looking at the last 10 years, grocery spending topped restaurants in every month from 2013 into early 2015.

The numbers turned in favor of restaurants when the U.S. inflation rates began to steadily increase in 2015, peaking last year when inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6%.

Between the lines: Due to inflation, the price of groceries increased by 11.4% in 2022, the highest yearly percentage change since 1974, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Yes, but: While restaurants' revenue went up, the profit on that revenue declined, Torres says.

"Restaurants weren't immune to inflation," she says. "Not only did the cost of goods go up, but employing people is more expensive."

What's next: Restaurant prices increased 8.8% in March, while food-at-home prices increased 8.4%.

It was the first month since 2021 that restaurant pricing outpaced grocery stores.

The bottom line: If that trend continues, the amount of money spent at restaurants and grocery stores in 2023 will be much closer than it was in 2022.