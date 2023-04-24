Clevelanders' favorite grocery stores

People may be spending more at restaurants, but the grocery store remains a mainstay of American life.

Driving the news: Last week, we listed the top grocery stores in the Cleveland area based on 2022 sales.

Walmart and Giant Eagle, which have the most locations in the market, topped the list.

Yes, but: Axios Cleveland readers had different thoughts.

What you're saying:

Jody W.: "I love Heinen's amazing customer service [and its] competent, responsive, kind staff. They make me feel so at home sometimes, I forget I have to pay."

Joel A.: "Heinen's followed by Costco. Heinen's is the Nordstrom of grocery stores. ... Quite frankly, it's depressing if I need to shop elsewhere."

Mary W.: "I always shop at Aldi."

Jon B.: "Meijer has the largest and freshest selection of produce, especially compared to Giant Eagle."

Robert D.: "I transplanted to Cleveland in 1984, but my wife, who hails from Cleveland Heights, is a lifelong Heinen's shopper, as I have become."

Martin L.: "Surprised that Marc's stores weren't listed … Their prices are usually lower than Giant Eagle and Heinen's."

Pat V.: "[I prefer] Trader Joe's and Aldi."

Anika K.: "Heinen's and Dave's!"