Clevelanders' favorite grocery stores
People may be spending more at restaurants, but the grocery store remains a mainstay of American life.
Driving the news: Last week, we listed the top grocery stores in the Cleveland area based on 2022 sales.
- Walmart and Giant Eagle, which have the most locations in the market, topped the list.
Yes, but: Axios Cleveland readers had different thoughts.
What you're saying:
Jody W.: "I love Heinen's amazing customer service [and its] competent, responsive, kind staff. They make me feel so at home sometimes, I forget I have to pay."
Joel A.: "Heinen's followed by Costco. Heinen's is the Nordstrom of grocery stores. ... Quite frankly, it's depressing if I need to shop elsewhere."
Mary W.: "I always shop at Aldi."
Jon B.: "Meijer has the largest and freshest selection of produce, especially compared to Giant Eagle."
Robert D.: "I transplanted to Cleveland in 1984, but my wife, who hails from Cleveland Heights, is a lifelong Heinen's shopper, as I have become."
Martin L.: "Surprised that Marc's stores weren't listed … Their prices are usually lower than Giant Eagle and Heinen's."
Pat V.: "[I prefer] Trader Joe's and Aldi."
Anika K.: "Heinen's and Dave's!"
