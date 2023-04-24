Bentleyville is Cuyahoga County's wealthiest suburb
Bentleyville, a tiny village of 800 in southeastern Cuyahoga County, is Northeast Ohio's wealthiest suburb, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by Crain's Cleveland Business.
Driving the news: Rounding out the top five in the annual Crain's list are tony enclaves along I-271: Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills and Hunting Valley.
Yes, but: Exurbs and towns farther afield cracked the top 10 this year.
- Sugar Bush Knolls, in Portage County, lies between Streetsboro and Kent.
- Hills and Dales, in Stark County, is a suburb of Canton.
Between the lines: As Crain's notes, Hudson is by far the wealthiest community with at least 10,000 residents. Aurora and Solon, next on the list in that population bracket, are more than $20,000 behind in median household income.
Of note: The margin of error on census estimates is higher in smaller communities.
- For example: Hunting Valley, a former No. 1 on Crain's list, has a margin of error of $73,000, meaning actual median income could be as low as $90,000 or as high as $236,000.
