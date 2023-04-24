Bentleyville is Cuyahoga County's wealthiest suburb

Data: Crain's Cleveland Business via U.S. Census ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bentleyville, a tiny village of 800 in southeastern Cuyahoga County, is Northeast Ohio's wealthiest suburb, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by Crain's Cleveland Business.

Driving the news: Rounding out the top five in the annual Crain's list are tony enclaves along I-271: Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills and Hunting Valley.

Yes, but: Exurbs and towns farther afield cracked the top 10 this year.

Sugar Bush Knolls, in Portage County, lies between Streetsboro and Kent.

Hills and Dales, in Stark County, is a suburb of Canton.

Between the lines: As Crain's notes, Hudson is by far the wealthiest community with at least 10,000 residents. Aurora and Solon, next on the list in that population bracket, are more than $20,000 behind in median household income.

Of note: The margin of error on census estimates is higher in smaller communities.