Carl Stokes Federal Courthouse to get electric retrofit

The Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse downtown is going all-electric.

Driving the news: The administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), Robin Carnahan, touched down in Cleveland yesterday to announce nearly $30 million in federal funding for the facility.

Why it matters: The investment, from the Inflation Reduction Act, will enable the building to be run entirely on clean energy, improving local air quality and furthering the Biden administration's goal of reducing U.S. reliance on fossil fuels.

Details: Roughly $9 million will go toward converting the courthouse into an all-electric building, the first such retrofit in GSA's portfolio.

Gas-fired heaters will be replaced with electric units, and existing electric boilers and chillers will be upgraded to newer and more efficient models.

Fluorescent light fixtures will be replaced with LEDs.

Plus: $20 million will be spent on construction materials from green U.S. manufacturing companies to renovate the courthouse plaza, sprucing up its appearance and improving pedestrian access.

What they're saying: "These investments are a prime example of how President Biden's Investing in America agenda is a triple-win," Carnahan said in a press release.