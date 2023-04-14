Machine Gun Kelly's stadium concert heads to theaters

One of the biggest nights in Cleveland music history is coming to theaters.

Driving the news: This week, Machine Gun Kelly revealed the trailer for "Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era," a documentary about his 2022 stadium concert.

The film arrives at several theaters in Cleveland for one night only on May 13.

Flashback: On Aug. 13, 2022, MGK became the first home-grown artist to sell out FirstEnergy Stadium, with roughly 50,000 people in attendance.

Hours before the concert, Mayor Justin Bibb declared it "Machine Gun Kelly Day."

That night, MGK performed 34 songs over three hours, riding a zipline from the stadium's upper deck to the stage and, later, cutting his forehead open by smashing a wine glass into his face.

What they're saying: "You ever have one of those nights that you never wanted to end?" MGK says in the opening seconds of the trailer. "Well, for me, this was definitely one of those nights."

💭 Troy's thought bubble: I was at this concert. It embodied everything people love and hate about Machine Gun Kelly.