Machine Gun Kelly's stadium concert heads to theaters

Troy Smith
Musician Machine Gun Kelly holds on to a latter extended from a helicopter.

The Mainstream Sellout sells out. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

One of the biggest nights in Cleveland music history is coming to theaters.

Driving the news: This week, Machine Gun Kelly revealed the trailer for "Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era," a documentary about his 2022 stadium concert.

Flashback: On Aug. 13, 2022, MGK became the first home-grown artist to sell out FirstEnergy Stadium, with roughly 50,000 people in attendance.

What they're saying: "You ever have one of those nights that you never wanted to end?" MGK says in the opening seconds of the trailer. "Well, for me, this was definitely one of those nights."

💭 Troy's thought bubble: I was at this concert. It embodied everything people love and hate about Machine Gun Kelly.

  • Seeing a guy who used to work at a mall Chipotle captivating that many people was special, even if he became unhinged toward the end of the show.
