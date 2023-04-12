Cleveland EV registration rates lag behind peer cities

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles are gaining popularity nationwide but have yet to spark much interest in Cleveland.

Driving the news: EV registration rates in Cleveland were dead last among 28 Axios Local cities in January 2023, per data analyzed by Axios' Joann Muller.

By the numbers: EVs accounted for only 2.2% of new vehicle registrations in the Cleveland-Akron metro area, up marginally from 1.9% in January last year.

Through 2022, monthly registration rates ranged from 1.3% to 2.6%.

Meanwhile, other cities saw significant upticks, with the most pronounced growth on the West Coast.

Seattle's registration rate climbed from 8.4% to 17.2%; Portland's from 5.5% to 13.1%; and San Francisco's from 26.7% to 32.9% — all from January 2022 to January 2023.

Yes, but: Even in the Midwest, where EV adoption rates lagged behind the coasts, peer cities leapfrogged Cleveland.

Columbus (3.7%), Detroit (4%) and Indianapolis (3.1%) all had higher rates in January.

Chicago was a regional outlier at 7.6%.

Zoom out: EVs are gaining popularity as a cleaner alternative to gasoline-powered cars, but obstacles like limited charging access and high prices are still preventing many buyers from going electric.

Concerns about cold Midwest weather affecting battery performance might also be a factor — a challenge Axios' Mueller faced in Ohio during an early March road trip from Florida to Michigan.

Zoom in: In Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb touted a new free EV charging station at Frederick Douglass Recreation Center in Lee-Harvard in December, as part of a push to install EV infrastructure in historically underserved areas.

Three more stations, funded by an Ohio EPA grant and additional federal funds, will be installed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the West Side Market and City Hall.

Reality check: Axios visited the Lee-Harvard station yesterday. A rec center employee told us that since its installation, they could count on one hand the number of drivers they've seen using it.