Timeline of the epic Guardians-Yankees rivalry

Troy Smith
Baseball players Joe DiMaggio and Bob Feller stand next to each other near home plate.

Joltin' Joe and Rapid Robert. Photo: Bettmann archive via Getty Images

The Guardians and Yankees began a three-game series last night that's sure to fill Progressive Field over the next two days.

  • We've collected some of the most memorable moments from the teams' rivalry to feel nostalgic over.

Tragic beginning — During a game in 1920, New York pitcher Carl Mays hit Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman in the head with a fastball, killing him.

  • Led by Tris Speaker, the Indians rallied around Chapman's death and went on to win their first World Series that year.

Feller vs. DiMaggio — Indians pitcher Bob Feller and Yankees hitter Joe DiMaggio entered the league as rookies in 1936 and would go on to face each other in 58 games during their careers.

The Steinbrenner effect — In 1973, Rocky River native George Steinbrenner purchased the Yankees.

  • New York won seven World Series championships under Steinbrenner, who died in 2010.

1997 ALDS — In 1997, the Indians faced the defending world champion Yankees in the American League Division Series.

  • Cleveland shocked the world, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to win the series.

2007 ALDS — The 2007 ALDS featured the wild and crazy "Bug Game" that saw Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain rattled by a swarm of midges that consumed the field.

  • Cleveland would go up 2-0 in the series and finish New York off in four games.
