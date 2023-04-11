Timeline of the epic Guardians-Yankees rivalry
The Guardians and Yankees began a three-game series last night that's sure to fill Progressive Field over the next two days.
- We've collected some of the most memorable moments from the teams' rivalry to feel nostalgic over.
Tragic beginning — During a game in 1920, New York pitcher Carl Mays hit Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman in the head with a fastball, killing him.
- Led by Tris Speaker, the Indians rallied around Chapman's death and went on to win their first World Series that year.
Feller vs. DiMaggio — Indians pitcher Bob Feller and Yankees hitter Joe DiMaggio entered the league as rookies in 1936 and would go on to face each other in 58 games during their careers.
- The 15-year rivalry included a showdown during DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak in 1941 and Feller's no-hitter at Yankee Stadium in 1946.
The Steinbrenner effect — In 1973, Rocky River native George Steinbrenner purchased the Yankees.
- New York won seven World Series championships under Steinbrenner, who died in 2010.
1997 ALDS — In 1997, the Indians faced the defending world champion Yankees in the American League Division Series.
- Cleveland shocked the world, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to win the series.
2007 ALDS — The 2007 ALDS featured the wild and crazy "Bug Game" that saw Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain rattled by a swarm of midges that consumed the field.
- Cleveland would go up 2-0 in the series and finish New York off in four games.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.