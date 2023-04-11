The Guardians and Yankees began a three-game series last night that's sure to fill Progressive Field over the next two days.

We've collected some of the most memorable moments from the teams' rivalry to feel nostalgic over.

Tragic beginning — During a game in 1920, New York pitcher Carl Mays hit Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman in the head with a fastball, killing him.

Led by Tris Speaker, the Indians rallied around Chapman's death and went on to win their first World Series that year.

Feller vs. DiMaggio — Indians pitcher Bob Feller and Yankees hitter Joe DiMaggio entered the league as rookies in 1936 and would go on to face each other in 58 games during their careers.

The 15-year rivalry included a showdown during DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak in 1941 and Feller's no-hitter at Yankee Stadium in 1946.

The Steinbrenner effect — In 1973, Rocky River native George Steinbrenner purchased the Yankees.

New York won seven World Series championships under Steinbrenner, who died in 2010.

1997 ALDS — In 1997, the Indians faced the defending world champion Yankees in the American League Division Series.

Cleveland shocked the world, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to win the series.

2007 ALDS — The 2007 ALDS featured the wild and crazy "Bug Game" that saw Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain rattled by a swarm of midges that consumed the field.