Cleveland to pilot smart traffic signals
The City of Cleveland has received a $1.8 million federal Department of Transportation grant that will enable it to create traffic signal priority for emergency vehicles.
Driving the news: City Council approved the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant last week, which will pay for consultants and other professional services to design, prototype and evaluate "intelligent, cloud-based adaptive traffic signals."
- The tech would allow emergency vehicles to request priority in real time.
Details: The city, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and Cleveland State University worked together to identify two pilot corridors for the project — Kinsman and West 25th Street — based on transit, safety, emergency and multimodal needs.
- The signals may incorporate "optical sensor-based detection," which would eliminate the need for pedestrians to push a walk button.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation also received a SMART grant.
- Its $2 million award will go toward researching new highway safety technology, including using data to predict where crashes are most likely to occur.
