Your guide to Opening Day at Progressive Field

The roar of the crowd. The smell of the grass. The crack of the bat. Welcome to Opening Day in Cleveland.

Driving the news: The Guardians will face the Seattle Mariners starting at 4pm today at Progressive Field.

Why it matters: The Guardians went 5-2 during their first two road series of the season.

The team comes home with hopes of repeating as American League Central Champions and making a World Series run.

Details: Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce, of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, will throw out today's ceremonial first pitch alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Cleveland's Norelle — fresh off being a backup singer for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show — will sing the national anthem and "God Bless America."

Of note: The Guardians will wear a special jersey patch honoring superfan and longtime team drummer John Adams, who died in January.

If you go: Tickets for Opening Day have been sold out for weeks. Even the new Ballpark Pass promotion, where fans can snag standing-room-only tickets for every home game for $49 per month, is sold out for April.

Fans can still buy tickets on the secondary market for prices starting at $83 as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, if you can't make it into the ballpark, the Guardians are hosting a free block party in Gateway Plaza from 1:15-3:30pm.

What we're watching: Guardians games are broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes — for now, pending the fallout from Bally's parent company Diamond Sports filing for bankruptcy.

The opener will also air on WKYC Channel 3 with coverage starting at 3pm.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: There's nothing in sports like Opening Day. If you can score tickets, cherish the moment.