Attending a Guardians game is cheaper than MLB average

Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

Attending a baseball game isn't cheap, but heading to one in Cleveland will cost you less than in most places.

Driving the news: Analysis by Team Marketing Report found that taking a group of four to a Guardians game at Progressive Field costs about $218.

That price includes four average-price adult tickets, parking for one car, two hats, two beers, four sodas and four hot dogs.

The big picture: The most expensive game day experience is $385 at Boston's Fenway Park, while the least expensive is $152 at the Arizona Diamondback's Chase Field.

The average for an experience at a Major League Baseball ballpark is $256.

Yes, but: Prices could vary more this season as the Guardians provide a plethora of new food options.

Fans could save money with the team's new Ballpark Pass, which includes one standing-room-only ticket to every home game for $49 a month.

The bottom line: Even if you splurge at Progressive Field, you're probably still getting a deal compared with other ballparks.