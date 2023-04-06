Cuyahoga ranks among Ohio's least healthy counties

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Cuyahoga County is one of the least healthy counties in Ohio, according to an annual ranking by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Cuyahoga fell from No. 65 out of Ohio's 88 counties in 2022 to No. 70 this year.

How it works: Ranking factors include life expectancy, obesity, smoking, alcohol use and socioeconomic status.

Cuyahoga earned its lowest scores in the study's "quality of life" category, which considers things like overall physical and mental health of residents, diabetes prevalence and the number of STD cases.

Of note: Cuyahoga has ranked in the bottom 30% of Ohio's healthiest counties every year since the annual rankings began in 2011.

What's next: The rankings are designed as a tool to help decide where to invest resources.

The bottom line: Based on the results, Cuyahoga County has plenty of room for improvement.