Brandon Chrostowski bringing Polish pop-up to Slavic Village

Bar Mleczny's at the Polish American Cultural Center will feature "super Eastern European" vibes, says chef Brandon Chrostowski. Photos: Courtesy of the Polish American Cultural Center

Edwins chef and James Beard Award finalist Brandon Chrostowski is partnering with the Polish American Cultural Center in Slavic Village to open a pop-up Polish restaurant named Bar Mleczny's this month.

Driving the news: The pop-up is intended to help revive the cultural center and drive appreciation for classic Polish cuisine in response to declining membership.

Chrostowski came up with the name — literally "milk bar" in Polish — according to a press release, referencing cafeterias that served low-cost cuisine following WWII.

What they're saying: Chrostowski told Axios that after the closings of Sokolowski's and Seven Roses in recent years, he felt an urgent need to help the cultural center ensure that Polish cuisine lives on in Cleveland.

"I absolutely love cooking Polish food. It's in my blood!" Chrostowski said in the release. "And if there's any community out there that will come together and help support this institution, it's Cleveland."

Details: Bar Mleczny's will be open 5-8:30pm Thursdays beginning April 20. Reservations can be made by email ([email protected]).

Chrostowski will serve as chef while members of the local Polish community will assist in the kitchen and with front-of-house duties.

The menu includes hallmarks of Polish cuisine — pierogies, potato pancakes, breaded pork chops — and much more.

Of note: Only members of the Polish American Cultural Center can consume alcohol and dine on premises, so a one-time $5 donation is required to obtain membership status.