RTA Red Line out of commission on east side

Sam Allard
The RTA Red Line with the Cleveland skyline in the background

The noble RTA Red Line on a sunny winter day. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Red Line will be closed east of Tower City for extensive repair work through the end of the month.

Driving the news: The stops (East 79th, East 105th-Quincy, Cedar-University, Little Italy-University Circle, Superior and Windermere) will be serviced by the 66R shuttle buses during the closing, which started Sunday and runs through April 29.

  • The shuttles will not stop at the Tri-C or East 55th Street stations, but riders may access those via the Blue and Green lines.

Details: The repairs include replacing rail ties, repairing power stations, removing brush and debris, replacing communications cables and ongoing fiber optic cable work.

What they're saying: The grassroots group Clevelanders for Public Transit says RTA hasn't sufficiently communicated details to riders.

  • "Pieces of paper taped up at the occasional stop and Tower City turnstile are both easy to miss and not effective," CPT member Nat Ziegler tells Axios.

The other side: RTA says it posted signage at affected stations a few days after St. Patrick's Day and announced the service interruption on its websit

