RTA Red Line out of commission on east side

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Red Line will be closed east of Tower City for extensive repair work through the end of the month.

Driving the news: The stops (East 79th, East 105th-Quincy, Cedar-University, Little Italy-University Circle, Superior and Windermere) will be serviced by the 66R shuttle buses during the closing, which started Sunday and runs through April 29.

The shuttles will not stop at the Tri-C or East 55th Street stations, but riders may access those via the Blue and Green lines.

Details: The repairs include replacing rail ties, repairing power stations, removing brush and debris, replacing communications cables and ongoing fiber optic cable work.

What they're saying: The grassroots group Clevelanders for Public Transit says RTA hasn't sufficiently communicated details to riders.

"Pieces of paper taped up at the occasional stop and Tower City turnstile are both easy to miss and not effective," CPT member Nat Ziegler tells Axios.

The other side: RTA says it posted signage at affected stations a few days after St. Patrick's Day and announced the service interruption on its websit