2023's winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards
The Cleveland Foundation yesterday announced the winners of the 2023 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, the only juried prize in the United States for books that confront racism and celebrate diversity.
The winners are:
Geraldine Brooks, "Horse," Fiction
- Lan Samantha Chang, "The Family Chao," Fiction
- Matthew F. Delmont, "Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad," Nonfiction
- Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Lifetime Achievement
- Saeed Jones, "Alive at the End of the World," Poetry
Of note: Jones, founding LGBTQ editor and executive culture editor at BuzzFeed, is an Ohio resident. He moved to Columbus from New York City in 2019.
What they're saying: "This year, we honor a profound and funny novel centered in a Chinese restaurant, a brilliant story of 19th-century horseracing with contemporary echoes, a stunning poetry collection that captures who we are now, and a meticulous history that recasts our understanding of World War II," jury chair Henry Louis Gates said in a press release.
- "All are capped by the lifetime achievement of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who remade this country with her courage and her nuanced reporting."
Details: Gault was a trailblazing journalist — the first Black writer for The New Yorker's "Talk of the Town," the founder of The New York Times' Harlem bureau and NPR's chief Africa correspondent.
What's next: The winners will be honored at an awards ceremony Sept. 28 at the Maltz Center for Performing Arts, the marquee event of Cleveland Book Week.
