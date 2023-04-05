The Anisfield-Wolf class of 2023. Illustration: Provided by the Cleveland Foundation

The Cleveland Foundation yesterday announced the winners of the 2023 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, the only juried prize in the United States for books that confront racism and celebrate diversity.

The winners are:

Geraldine Brooks, "Horse," Fiction

Lan Samantha Chang , " The Family Chao," Fiction

, The Family Chao," Fiction Matthew F. Delmont , " Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad," Nonfiction

, Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad," Nonfiction Charlayne Hunter-Gault , Lifetime Achievement

, Lifetime Achievement Saeed Jones, "Alive at the End of the World," Poetry

Of note: Jones, founding LGBTQ editor and executive culture editor at BuzzFeed, is an Ohio resident. He moved to Columbus from New York City in 2019.

What they're saying: "This year, we honor a profound and funny novel centered in a Chinese restaurant, a brilliant story of 19th-century horseracing with contemporary echoes, a stunning poetry collection that captures who we are now, and a meticulous history that recasts our understanding of World War II," jury chair Henry Louis Gates said in a press release.

"All are capped by the lifetime achievement of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who remade this country with her courage and her nuanced reporting."

Details: Gault was a trailblazing journalist — the first Black writer for The New Yorker's "Talk of the Town," the founder of The New York Times' Harlem bureau and NPR's chief Africa correspondent.

What's next: The winners will be honored at an awards ceremony Sept. 28 at the Maltz Center for Performing Arts, the marquee event of Cleveland Book Week.