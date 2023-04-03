Cleveland named a Top 10 food town

Travel & Leisure magazine has named Cleveland a Top 10 food city in the United States.

Driving the news: Cleveland landed at No. 7 on the magazine's list, behind heavy hitters New York (1), New Orleans (2) and San Francisco (4), and ahead of hidden-gem destinations Asheville, North Carolina (8) and Louisville, Kentucky (9).

What they're saying: Cleveland "has a severely underrated albeit eclectic food scene fueled by nearby farms, local producers, and trailblazing chefs," Travel & Leisure wrote.

"It's safe to say Cleveland's culinary scene pays homage to the 100-plus diverse ethnicities that make up the city."

Of note: The magazine mentioned the West Side Market — naturally — but also applauded the "incredible selection" of Black-owned and Black-led eateries in town.

Plus: It gave props to a couple of new joints with menus that are already turning heads: Cordelia on East Fourth Street and the Parisian-inspired cafe The Judith on Lorain Avenue.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I've always been skeptical of these lists, but national recognition of Cleveland as a bona fide food town is getting less and less surprising. The food here kicks ass.