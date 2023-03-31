Clevelanders set for WrestleMania 39 takeover

Logan Paul, ready to conquer WrestleMania and his many haters. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

If you have a wrestling-obsessed friend, don't expect to see much of them this weekend.

Driving the news: WrestleMania 39 — WWE's biggest event of the year — takes place Saturday and Sunday live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fans can expect WWE to build anticipation during today's episode of SmackDown on Fox.

Why it matters: Clevelanders will have a huge presence at WrestleMania 39.

Details: WWE superstar and Parma native Mike "The Miz" Mizanin will host.

Fans can expect an epic version of The Miz's WWE talk show "Miz TV" both nights.

Meanwhile, internet celebrity and Cleveland native Logan Paul will face fan-favorite Seth Rollins in one of the weekend's most anticipated matches.

This could be Paul's final match in WWE. His contract expires after WrestleMania.

Of note: WrestleMania weekend will also feature WWE partner-brand NXT's "Stand and Deliver," streaming at 1pm tomorrow on Peacock.

NXT's show will feature a grudge match between Cleveland native Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller that could turn into a bloodbath.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Two days is overkill, but WrestleMania 39's main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will have everyone glued to their seats.

If you watch: WrestleMania starts at 8pm Saturday and Sunday, streaming exclusively on Peacock.