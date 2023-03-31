Clevelanders set for WrestleMania 39 takeover
If you have a wrestling-obsessed friend, don't expect to see much of them this weekend.
Driving the news: WrestleMania 39 — WWE's biggest event of the year — takes place Saturday and Sunday live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
- Fans can expect WWE to build anticipation during today's episode of SmackDown on Fox.
Why it matters: Clevelanders will have a huge presence at WrestleMania 39.
Details: WWE superstar and Parma native Mike "The Miz" Mizanin will host.
- Fans can expect an epic version of The Miz's WWE talk show "Miz TV" both nights.
Meanwhile, internet celebrity and Cleveland native Logan Paul will face fan-favorite Seth Rollins in one of the weekend's most anticipated matches.
- This could be Paul's final match in WWE. His contract expires after WrestleMania.
Of note: WrestleMania weekend will also feature WWE partner-brand NXT's "Stand and Deliver," streaming at 1pm tomorrow on Peacock.
- NXT's show will feature a grudge match between Cleveland native Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller that could turn into a bloodbath.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: Two days is overkill, but WrestleMania 39's main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will have everyone glued to their seats.
If you watch: WrestleMania starts at 8pm Saturday and Sunday, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
