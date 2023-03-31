35 mins ago - News

Clevelanders set for WrestleMania 39 takeover

Troy Smith

Logan Paul, ready to conquer WrestleMania and his many haters. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

If you have a wrestling-obsessed friend, don't expect to see much of them this weekend.

Driving the news: WrestleMania 39 — WWE's biggest event of the year — takes place Saturday and Sunday live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

  • Fans can expect WWE to build anticipation during today's episode of SmackDown on Fox.

Why it matters: Clevelanders will have a huge presence at WrestleMania 39.

Details: WWE superstar and Parma native Mike "The Miz" Mizanin will host.

  • Fans can expect an epic version of The Miz's WWE talk show "Miz TV" both nights.

Meanwhile, internet celebrity and Cleveland native Logan Paul will face fan-favorite Seth Rollins in one of the weekend's most anticipated matches.

  • This could be Paul's final match in WWE. His contract expires after WrestleMania.

Of note: WrestleMania weekend will also feature WWE partner-brand NXT's "Stand and Deliver," streaming at 1pm tomorrow on Peacock.

  • NXT's show will feature a grudge match between Cleveland native Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller that could turn into a bloodbath.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Two days is overkill, but WrestleMania 39's main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will have everyone glued to their seats.

If you watch: WrestleMania starts at 8pm Saturday and Sunday, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more