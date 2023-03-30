Just when you thought you'd experienced everything sports gambling has to offer, welcome to the era of micro-betting.

How it works: Micro-betting allows gamblers to wager on the smallest details of a game in real time, including the result of an at-bat or how fast the next pitch will be.

Between the lines: Because of its slow pacing and format, baseball is the perfect platform for micro-betting.

Catch up fast: When sports betting became legal in Ohio in January, several online sportsbooks focused on micro-betting launched in the state, including FanDuel, DraftKings and Betr.

Caesars Entertainment, which opened a retail sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse began offering micro-bets in December.

What they're saying: "The nature of baseball is inning by inning, play by play," Kenneth Fuchs, head of sports for Caesars, tells Axios. "Having the ability to predict what's going to happen next has always been a big part of the viewing experience and being able to bet on that only augments it."

If you bet: Do it responsibly. Micro-betting during a three-hour baseball game could involve a lot of money.