Rock Hall faces renewed criticism over "sexist gatekeeping"

Seven nominations but no induction for Chaka Khan. Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Women's History Month with programs centered on notable female musicians — all while being criticized for what some call a history of sexism in its induction process.

Driving the news: Rock star Courtney Love has spent recent weeks tearing into the Rock Hall on social media, and she penned an op-ed in the Guardian titled "Why are women so marginalised by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?"

Why it matters: Love's opinion that the Rock Hall is a "sexist" boys club has renewed criticism that the institution fails to adequately honor women.

By the numbers: As of this year, just 61 — or 8.5% — of the Rock Hall's more than 700 inductees are women.

That means the vast majority of Rock Hall's voting pool — which includes all previous inductees — are men.

Meanwhile, of the 240 music industry professionals that have served on the Rock Hall's nominating committee since 1986, nearly 85% have been men, according to independent Rock Hall tracking website Future Rock Legends.

Flashback: The first Rock Hall induction ceremony in 1986 featured 16 inductees, all men, even though a number of prominent women — including Aretha Franklin, Etta James, The Supremes, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Carole King — were eligible.

The latest: Five of the 14 acts nominated for the class of 2023 feature women.

However, when factoring in individual band members for each act, this year's ballot features six women and 35 men.

The other side: The Rock Hall did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: The museum continues its Women's History Month programming by honoring R&B icon Chaka Khan with a sold-out event tonight and a new exhibit.