"And That's Why We Drink" podcasters ready to spook Cleveland

Troy Smith
Two women cheers each other, one with a wine glass, the other with a fast food beverage.

Cheers to the paranormal. Photo: Courtesy of Metro Public Relations

Paranormal vibes take center stage at The Agora tomorrow night.

What's happening: Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, hosts of the popular podcast "And That's Why We Drink," are bringing their "On the Rocks" tour to town.

Flashback: The duo founded its popular podcast in early 2017, combining stories about haunted locations with tales of sensational crimes, all with comedic flair.

  • "And That's Why We Drink" recently surpassed 130 million lifetime downloads.

Details: The live show, which is heavy on fan participation, is the follow-up to the duo's 2022 "Here for the Boos" tour, which did not come to Cleveland.

  • This time around, Schulz and Schiefer are sharing the results of a recent ghost-hunting adventure at a mystery location on the West Coast that will be revealed on stage.

What they're saying: Schiefer, a Cincinnati native, tells Axios that Ohioans have a special connection to all things paranormal.

  • "There's this running joke that if it's weird, alien, cryptic or involving ghosts, the story always ends up taking place in Ohio," she says.

If you go: Tomorrow's show begins at 8pm. Tickets start at $37.50.

