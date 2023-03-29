"And That's Why We Drink" podcasters ready to spook Cleveland
Paranormal vibes take center stage at The Agora tomorrow night.
What's happening: Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, hosts of the popular podcast "And That's Why We Drink," are bringing their "On the Rocks" tour to town.
Flashback: The duo founded its popular podcast in early 2017, combining stories about haunted locations with tales of sensational crimes, all with comedic flair.
- "And That's Why We Drink" recently surpassed 130 million lifetime downloads.
Details: The live show, which is heavy on fan participation, is the follow-up to the duo's 2022 "Here for the Boos" tour, which did not come to Cleveland.
- This time around, Schulz and Schiefer are sharing the results of a recent ghost-hunting adventure at a mystery location on the West Coast that will be revealed on stage.
What they're saying: Schiefer, a Cincinnati native, tells Axios that Ohioans have a special connection to all things paranormal.
- "There's this running joke that if it's weird, alien, cryptic or involving ghosts, the story always ends up taking place in Ohio," she says.
If you go: Tomorrow's show begins at 8pm. Tickets start at $37.50.
