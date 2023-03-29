"And That's Why We Drink" podcasters ready to spook Cleveland

Cheers to the paranormal. Photo: Courtesy of Metro Public Relations

Paranormal vibes take center stage at The Agora tomorrow night.

What's happening: Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, hosts of the popular podcast "And That's Why We Drink," are bringing their "On the Rocks" tour to town.

Flashback: The duo founded its popular podcast in early 2017, combining stories about haunted locations with tales of sensational crimes, all with comedic flair.

"And That's Why We Drink" recently surpassed 130 million lifetime downloads.

Details: The live show, which is heavy on fan participation, is the follow-up to the duo's 2022 "Here for the Boos" tour, which did not come to Cleveland.

This time around, Schulz and Schiefer are sharing the results of a recent ghost-hunting adventure at a mystery location on the West Coast that will be revealed on stage.

What they're saying: Schiefer, a Cincinnati native, tells Axios that Ohioans have a special connection to all things paranormal.

"There's this running joke that if it's weird, alien, cryptic or involving ghosts, the story always ends up taking place in Ohio," she says.

If you go: Tomorrow's show begins at 8pm. Tickets start at $37.50.