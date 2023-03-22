Local researchers working to stop fungal threat

Will this be the last of us? Photo: Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images

A potentially deadly fungus, on the radar of local health professionals for several years, is spreading quickly in the U.S.

Driving the news: On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published data showing that 3,270 clinical cases of C. auris infections were reported in the U.S. from 2016 to 2021.

Why it matters: C. auris poses a danger to people with compromised immune systems, according to the CDC.

The fungus has proven resistant to echinocandins, the antifungal medicine most commonly recommended for such infections.

What they found: Cases tripled nationwide from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021, with the fungus detected in more than half of the states, including Ohio.

Preliminary figures estimate at least another 2,377 clinical cases in 2022.

Zoom in: Of those 2,377 cases last year, 79 were reported in Ohio, ninth-most among all states.

Since 2018, researchers at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center have been working on an antifungal that could combat C. auris.

In November 2022, Case Western received a five-year, $3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to bolster research.

What they're saying: Mahmoud Ghannoum, director of the Center for Medical Mycology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, said in a statement that C. auris is "particularly scary" given its resistance to antifungal drugs.

"It can survive on skin and health care surfaces [for] up to two weeks, allowing the spread from person to person in health care settings and nursing homes," Ghannoum said.

The intrigue: The spread of C. auris has drawn parallels to the popular HBO series "The Last of Us," where a real-life fungus called cordyceps mutates and prompts a zombie apocalypse.

Reality check: The potential for C. auris to lead to a zombie outbreak has been dispelled by health professionals.

What's next: The CDC is still studying how C. auris spreads as the number of cases resistant to echinocandins tripled in 2021.