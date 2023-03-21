Get "Closer" to Nine Inch Nails at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Brought to you by the wild mind of Trent Reznor. Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

Our latest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artifact spotlight takes us inside the mind of Trent Reznor.

The details: The exhibit, which takes up a third of the museum's top level, includes an art installation recreating Nine Inch Nails' legendary mud-soaked performance from Woodstock '94.

A life-size mannequin of Reznor is dressed in muddy clothes identical to those worn during the performance, with a replica of his keyboard on the floor in the background.

The intrigue: The second part of the exhibit recreates Nine Inch Nails' 1994 music video for "Closer."

Another Reznor mannequin hangs from the ceiling, wearing similar attire to what he wore in the video.

Yes, but: The mannequin does not spin as Reznor did in the video.

If you go: The clip for "Closer" plays on a large TV screen every five minutes or so.