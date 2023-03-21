53 mins ago - Things to Do
Get "Closer" to Nine Inch Nails at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Our latest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artifact spotlight takes us inside the mind of Trent Reznor.
The details: The exhibit, which takes up a third of the museum's top level, includes an art installation recreating Nine Inch Nails' legendary mud-soaked performance from Woodstock '94.
- A life-size mannequin of Reznor is dressed in muddy clothes identical to those worn during the performance, with a replica of his keyboard on the floor in the background.
The intrigue: The second part of the exhibit recreates Nine Inch Nails' 1994 music video for "Closer."
- Another Reznor mannequin hangs from the ceiling, wearing similar attire to what he wore in the video.
Yes, but: The mannequin does not spin as Reznor did in the video.
If you go: The clip for "Closer" plays on a large TV screen every five minutes or so.
- It's worth the wait to get the full NIN experience.
