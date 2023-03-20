54 mins ago - Sports

Browns have more work to do in free agency

Troy Smith

Welcome to Cleveland, Juan Thornhill. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The first wave of NFL free agency is behind us. So, let's evaluate what the Browns have done and still must do to become a contender next season.

Driving the news: This year's free agency period began Wednesday, leading to a rush of signings by all 32 NFL teams.

Why it matters: Teams like the Browns use free agency to address the weaknesses that kept them out of the playoffs.

State of play: The Browns' first big move was restructuring Deshaun Watson's massive contract to free up $36 million in salary cap space.

What we're watching: The Browns could still use a wide receiver or two — names like Mecole Hardman and Jerry Jeudy are floating around.

The bottom line: With no first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns have to stay active in free agency and with trades.

