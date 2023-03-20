Browns have more work to do in free agency

The first wave of NFL free agency is behind us. So, let's evaluate what the Browns have done and still must do to become a contender next season.

Driving the news: This year's free agency period began Wednesday, leading to a rush of signings by all 32 NFL teams.

Why it matters: Teams like the Browns use free agency to address the weaknesses that kept them out of the playoffs.

State of play: The Browns' first big move was restructuring Deshaun Watson's massive contract to free up $36 million in salary cap space.

The team used the money to strengthen its defense by signing defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Juan Thornhill.

What we're watching: The Browns could still use a wide receiver or two — names like Mecole Hardman and Jerry Jeudy are floating around.

The bottom line: With no first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns have to stay active in free agency and with trades.