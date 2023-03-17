"Top of the morning to ye!" Photo: Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images

We're here to guide you through St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland.

Why it matters: This is one of the biggest party days of the year in Cleveland, which was named one of the best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

There are dozens of places to get your "Erin go bragh" on today. We've listed a select few worth checking out.

🇮🇪 The parade

Details: The parade, which draws more than 100,000 spectators each year, kicks off just after 1pm today at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street, before heading west to Public Square and Rockwell Avenue.

Of note: The City of Cleveland is encouraging attendees to use public transit due to road closings and crowded parking.

If you go: Bring an umbrella, as it's expected to rain.

🍺 Where to hang

Flannery's Irish Pub on Prospect Avenue opens at 8am today with music from The Pogues tribute band The Boys from the County Hell.

The Flat Iron Café, Cleveland's oldest Irish bar, opens at 7am with live music, a fish fry, face painting and shuttle service to and from the parade.

P.J. McIntyre's Irish Pub on Lorain Avenue opens at 7am. The first 100 guests get a free T-shirt; local Irish American rock band Mary Lane takes the stage at 2pm.

🥬 Where to eat

The Harp Irish Pub and Restaurant on Detroit Avenue opens at 8am with a special St. Patrick's Day menu featuring corned beef rolls, baked potato and bacon chowder.

Brewnuts in Gordon Square Arts District has rolled out its St. Patrick's Day menu, which includes leprechaun, blarney stone and Lucky Charms-themed doughnuts.

Merwin's Wharf in the Flats is offering an Irish breakfast buffet from 8-11am for $8, followed by a special lunch menu featuring Reuben spring rolls and a corned beef Reuben from 11am-5pm for $13.

🍺 Pub crawls

Lucky's Bar Crawl runs over two days — Friday and Saturday — from 4pm to midnight at six venues in the center of downtown, including The Corner Alley and Harry Buffalo.

Tickets start at $25.

Bar Crawl Live! is also hosting a crawl more geared toward younger adults from 2-9pm today and tomorrow at five venues on West Sixth Street, including Barley House and The Ivy.

Tickets start at $35.

Be smart: No matter what you do on St. Patrick's Day, please remember to drink responsibly.