Cleveland Oscar history: From Halle Berry to Tom Hanks

Cleveland could add another chapter to its rich Oscar history this weekend.

Driving the news: The 95th Academy Awards will air live starting at 8pm Sunday on ABC.

Zoom in: This year's most nominated film — "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — was scored by experimental band Son Lux, which is nominated for Best Original Score.

Son Lux founding member Ryan Lott is a former Cleveland resident who founded Inlet Dance Theatre in 2001 and earned the Cleveland Arts Prize as an emerging artist in 2006.

Flashback: Lott is the latest in a long line of former Clevelanders with Oscar ties, including Bob Hope, who grew up in Cleveland and hosted the Academy Awards a record 19 times.

Shaker Heights native Paul Newman earned seven nominations for Best Actor during his career before finally winning in 1987 for "The Color of Money."

Tom Hanks, who got his start in the film industry as an intern at Cleveland's Great Lakes Theater Festival, won back-to-back Best Actor Oscars for "Philadelphia" in 1993 and "Forrest Gump" in 1994.

Of note: Two Cleveland-born Black women were at the center of groundbreaking moments.

Dorothy Dandridge was the first Black woman nominated for Best Actress in 1955 for her role in "Carmen Jones."

Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win Best Actress when she took home an Oscar in 2002 for "Monster's Ball."

What we're watching: Should Lott win, he would join Maple Heights native Henry Mancini and Nine Inch Nails' front man Trent Reznor as Best Original Score winners with Northeast Ohio ties.