State lawmakers get involved in film festival labor dispute

For the second year in a row, the Cleveland International Film Festival and Playhouse Square intend to use non-union video projectionists for the annual film fest later this month, despite a labor agreement between the theater and the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 160 (IATSE).

The big picture: The work covered by the five-year agreement, which expires at the end of June, includes "installation, operation and maintenance functions necessary to project, produce and/or reproduce moving images when those images are the principal attraction by any means in the theater such as film screening."

Flashback: The situation is almost identical to last year.

CIFF and Playhouse Square initially planned to use non-union projectionists, but former Playhouse Square president Gina Vernaci negotiated a deal with the union after pressure from local labor organizations and political leaders.

Driving the news: Twelve Cleveland-area state legislators sent a letter Friday to CIFF executive director Marcie Goodman and Playhouse Square president and CEO Craig Hassall, urging them to negotiate with the union.

What they're saying: "The members of IATSE Local 160 … are masters of their profession, and their expertise is unmatched," the letter says. "These workers are eager to fulfill their essential role for the 2023 film festival, just as they did last year."

The intrigue: Playhouse Square leadership argued last year that the collective bargaining agreement with the union did not apply to events in which theater facilities were rented to third parties like CIFF.

Yes, but: John Galinac, president of IATSE Local 160, told Axios the contract is clear. "They can't lock us out," he said.

The other side: Representatives from Playhouse Square and CIFF were not immediately available for comment Friday.