Eleven current and former East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on criminal charges, including assault, interfering with civil rights, tampering with records and obstruction of justice.

Driving the news: Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced the indictments during a press conference yesterday.

The alleged crimes took place from February 2020 to July 2022 and involved 11 victims, O'Malley said.

Why it matters: The East Cleveland Police Department has long faced accusations of corruption and brutality.

"There has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland Police Department," O'Malley said. "We are doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer so that this department can build and grow."

Details: The list of officers in yesterday's indictment includes four who have been previously indicted. O'Malley said warrants for the latest indictments would be issued in the coming days.

Nicholas Foti (resigned)

John Hartman (current sergeant)

Tristian Homan (former East Cleveland police officer; current Elyria police officer)

Laurice Mans (terminated)

Ian McInnes (current officer)

Tyler Mundson (previously indicted; on leave)

Brian Parks (current officer)

Tre Dehart Robinson (current officer)

Brian Stoll (previously indicted; on leave)

Daniel Toomer (previously indicted; on leave)

Kyle Wood (previously indicted; on leave)

Context: The charges announced yesterday bring to 16 the number of East Cleveland police officers indicted in the past year.

That list includes former police chief Scott Gardner, who was indicted on charges of theft, fraud and tampering with records in August. Gardner has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in April.

In January, former officers Von Harris and Demarkco Johnson pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

Threat level: Video played during yesterday's press conference showed, among other things, officers stomping, punching and kicking suspects, several of whom were already handcuffed or otherwise restrained.

One video showed a man lying on the ground after being struck by a police car. He was then punched by two officers while being tased by a third.

What they're saying: O'Malley called yesterday a "sad day" for law enforcement.

"I believe it is a privilege to serve the public," O'Malley said. "These actions are a complete violation of these officers' oaths. Citizens of East Cleveland deserve better."

The other side: Axios was unable to reach the lawyer representing the East Cleveland Police Department for comment.