The best tippers in the U.S. are in Cleveland

Sam Allard
Data: Toast Q4 2022 Restaurant Trends Report; Chart: Axios Visuals
If you're dining out during Restaurant Week, make sure to tip your servers and tip them well.

  • It turns out, Cleveland has a reputation to uphold.

Driving the news: Cleveland was revealed to have the country's top tippers in the fourth-quarter 2022 restaurants trends report released last week by Toast, a digital platform for restaurants.

  • Toast compared 12 markets in the United States and found Cleveland to be No. 1 in tip percentages at full-service restaurants and quick-service restaurants for both in-person and takeout orders.

Of note: The trend report also found that Cleveland recorded 23% year-over-year growth in Thai restaurants.

💭 My thought bubble: You can catch me munching on the Larb at Thai Thai any day of the week, and tipping handsomely.

