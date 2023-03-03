Dig it if you can! Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

👋🏻 Sam and 👊🏾 Troy here with a few things for you to check out (or not) this weekend.

🏒 Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic

The details: The Monsters face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Cleveland's first-ever outdoor professional hockey game.

Puck drops at 1pm at FirstEnergy Stadium.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: See it. Whether you like hockey or not, there's something magical about watching the sport outdoors.

If you go: Tickets start at $10.tart at $10. Temperatures will be in the low 40s with a chance of rain.

🎨 Cleveland Tattoo Arts Festival

The details: Three days of tattoo artists, live entertainment, seminars and art vendors from around the country.

Runs 2-11pm Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday at the Convention Center.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Skip it, unless you're planning to get a tattoo. The entertainment is fun but won't engage you long.

If you go: Tickets start at $20.

🥊 "Creed III"

The details: Michael B. Jordan stars and directs the first entry in the "Rocky" film series that doesn't feature Sylvester Stallone.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: See it. The dynamic between Jordan's title character and Jonathan Majors' Dame Anderson, a childhood friend turned foe, makes this film more dynamic than its predecessor.

If you go: Check your local showtimes, and brace yourself for lots of abs.

🖼️ MIX: Extended Play

The details: Cleveland Museum of Art's monthly evening soiree will celebrate the history of vinyl records, and features DJ Red-I, owner of Brittany's record shop.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Skip it. MIX is still a blast, but the size and diversity of the crowd means you're almost certain to bump into someone unexpected — that can be exhilarating or terrifying, depending on who you are.

If you go: Tonight's event is already sold out, but if you have a ticket, take transit or carpool, and avoid the museum parking lot at all costs.

🎥 "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

The details: The cult classic plays at 9:30pm Saturday at the Cedar Lee Theatre, as it does the first Saturday of every month.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: See it. Late-night "Rocky Horror" outings feel like a relic of a lost time.

If you go: Tickets are $12.