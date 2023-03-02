Cleveland State University, the toast of the Horizon League. Photo: Icon Sportswire/Getty

Both the men's and women's CSU Vikings basketball teams play tonight in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournaments, kicking off the most famous month in college hoops.

Why it matters: For teams like Cleveland State, winning the conference tournament is generally the only path to the big dance, the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament.

The details: The No. 2 seed women's team tips off at 5:30pm against No. 7 seed University of Milwaukee.

The No. 3 seed men's team plays at 8pm against No. 6 seed Robert Morris University.

How to watch: Both games will stream live on ESPN+.

Elsewhere in the Horizon League: Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis will look to break the all-time collegiate scoring record, held for 53 years by "Pistol" Pete Maravich — a record nearly as vaunted as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record that LeBron James broke on Feb. 7.

To earn the crown, Davis needs 25 points, just below his season average of 28 points per game, in the matchup against top-seeded Youngstown State.

📚 Bandwagon reading: Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto wrote about CSU men's hoops under new head coach Daniyal Robinson last month.

🙏 And thanks to reader Tim R., who reminded us that several Northeast Ohio colleges have already secured berths in the NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament.