1 hour ago - News
New podcast spotlights Black women in Cleveland
Is Cleveland still the worst U.S. city for Black women?
Driving the news: "Living for We," a new podcast from Ideastream Public Media and the nonprofit think tank Enlightened Solutions, will seek to answer the question through narratives and research.
- The podcast launches today, with new episodes arriving every other week, featuring interviews by Ideastream's Marlene Harris-Taylor.
Context: The series is an extension of research that Enlightened Solutions conducted for Project Noir, a survey of more than 450 Black women in Northeast Ohio.
- The survey was a response to a 2020 report from Bloomberg CityLab, which found that Cleveland was the nation's least livable city for Black women.
Of note: The series arrives intentionally at the cusp of February and March — Black History Month and Women's History Month, respectively.
More Cleveland stories
