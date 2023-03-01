1 hour ago - News

New podcast spotlights Black women in Cleveland

Sam Allard
Poster for new podcast, "Living for We," next to text: "Connecting the dots between race and health"

Photo: Courtesy of Ideastream public media

Is Cleveland still the worst U.S. city for Black women?

Driving the news: "Living for We," a new podcast from Ideastream Public Media and the nonprofit think tank Enlightened Solutions, will seek to answer the question through narratives and research.

  • The podcast launches today, with new episodes arriving every other week, featuring interviews by Ideastream's Marlene Harris-Taylor.

Context: The series is an extension of research that Enlightened Solutions conducted for Project Noir, a survey of more than 450 Black women in Northeast Ohio.

Of note: The series arrives intentionally at the cusp of February and March — Black History Month and Women's History Month, respectively.

