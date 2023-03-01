Is Cleveland still the worst U.S. city for Black women?

Driving the news: "Living for We," a new podcast from Ideastream Public Media and the nonprofit think tank Enlightened Solutions, will seek to answer the question through narratives and research.

The podcast launches today, with new episodes arriving every other week, featuring interviews by Ideastream's Marlene Harris-Taylor.

Context: The series is an extension of research that Enlightened Solutions conducted for Project Noir, a survey of more than 450 Black women in Northeast Ohio.

The survey was a response to a 2020 report from Bloomberg CityLab, which found that Cleveland was the nation's least livable city for Black women.

Of note: The series arrives intentionally at the cusp of February and March — Black History Month and Women's History Month, respectively.