That looks like it hurt. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Westlake native Jake Paul had a rough weekend.

Driving the news: The YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered his first loss Sunday via a split decision to Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Yes, but: Paul can take solace in his guaranteed $3.2 million paycheck for the fight, plus 65% of the event's pay-per-view earnings.

The intrigue: The loss to Fury, a former reality TV star, is another hit to Paul's boxing credibility, which was already lacking.

What's next: Here are a few options for Paul, who is only 26 and has a massive social media following.

Run it back — Paul can fight Fury again (which seems likely). A win could lead to a much-hyped trilogy bout.

Fight someone else — Paul has been in a war of words with fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, who beat Paul's older brother Logan in a 2019 boxing match.

Try wrestling — Logan has transitioned to professional wrestling, where he's been very successful, earning a spot at WWE's WrestleMania 39.

💭 My thought bubble: Paul will probably join his brother in wrestling, where I predict they'll be WWE Tag Team Champions before SummerSlam.