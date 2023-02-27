Valley View is the place to go for Bollywood films

A couple weeks back, my wife and I ventured to Cinemark Valley View for a movie. We were amazed to find ourselves among throngs of South Asian families and groups.

Driving the news: Many were probably there to see "Pathaan," which last month recorded the biggest opening weekend of all time for a Bollywood film in North America.

The big picture: In addition to its lineup of mainstream Hollywood fare, Valley View typically has several Indian films on offer every weekend.

My personal interest in these films piqued after seeing the Netflix sensation "RRR."

What they're saying: "There is such a rich storytelling history in South Asian filmmaking, and we're proud to offer these spectacular movies on our big screens for their growing fanbase," a Cinemark representative tells Axios.

"We have really seen the excitement for these films continue to build, particularly on social media, which amplified the interest and support for the genre. We are thrilled that as word-of-mouth has spread, the box office growth followed."

The intrigue: Part of me wondered if the increased number of Bollywood showtimes might have been a response to lagging business during the pandemic — multiple theaters in Northeast Ohio have shuttered in the past two months — but Cinemark says it had been cultivating relationships with global film studios for more than a decade.

Pro tip: If you have a library card, check out the streaming service Kanopy, which has a rich library of foreign-language films that you can stream for free.