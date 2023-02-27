"The Tudors" brings English Renaissance to Cleveland Museum of Art
A new exhibit at The Cleveland Museum of Art is proof a Tudor isn't just a style of home in Shaker Heights.
Driving the news: "The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England" opened yesterday at CMA and will run through May 14.
- The exhibit, curated by CMA and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, showcases portraits, tapestries, sculptures and armor collected during England's Tudor dynasty.
Context: The Tudors' rule began with the ascension of Henry VII in 1485 and ended with the death of Elizabeth I in 1603.
Yes, but: You don't have to be an art history major to appreciate the exhibit.
- Several paintings are recognizable, including multiple images of Queen Elizabeth I that have been recreated in film.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: The huge pieces of textile art are most impressive. The longer you look at them, the more you discover.
If you go: Entrance to CMA is free, but tickets are required for "The Tudors" exhibit.
- Prices start at $12.
