"The Tudors" brings English Renaissance to Cleveland Museum of Art

A new exhibit at The Cleveland Museum of Art is proof a Tudor isn't just a style of home in Shaker Heights.

Driving the news: "The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England" opened yesterday at CMA and will run through May 14.

The exhibit, curated by CMA and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, showcases portraits, tapestries, sculptures and armor collected during England's Tudor dynasty.

Context: The Tudors' rule began with the ascension of Henry VII in 1485 and ended with the death of Elizabeth I in 1603.

Yes, but: You don't have to be an art history major to appreciate the exhibit.

Several paintings are recognizable, including multiple images of Queen Elizabeth I that have been recreated in film.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: The huge pieces of textile art are most impressive. The longer you look at them, the more you discover.

If you go: Entrance to CMA is free, but tickets are required for "The Tudors" exhibit.