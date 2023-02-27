21 mins ago - Things to Do

"The Tudors" brings English Renaissance to Cleveland Museum of Art

Troy Smith
Three statues from the English Renaissance sit in front of a cope in an art exhibit.

A royal treat. Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

A new exhibit at The Cleveland Museum of Art is proof a Tudor isn't just a style of home in Shaker Heights.

Driving the news: "The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England" opened yesterday at CMA and will run through May 14.

  • The exhibit, curated by CMA and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, showcases portraits, tapestries, sculptures and armor collected during England's Tudor dynasty.

Context: The Tudors' rule began with the ascension of Henry VII in 1485 and ended with the death of Elizabeth I in 1603.

Yes, but: You don't have to be an art history major to appreciate the exhibit.

  • Several paintings are recognizable, including multiple images of Queen Elizabeth I that have been recreated in film.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: The huge pieces of textile art are most impressive. The longer you look at them, the more you discover.

If you go: Entrance to CMA is free, but tickets are required for "The Tudors" exhibit.

  • Prices start at $12.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more