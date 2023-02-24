Jaja steakhouse in Ohio City will take your breath away

I finally made it to Jaja, the shared-plate steakhouse that opened inside the swanky Intro apartment building in Ohio City last October.

The intrigue: Jaja is the brainchild of Harbor Bay Hospitality, a local subsidiary of Chicago-area Harbor Bay Ventures.

You can feel the big-city vibes. If it wasn't for the view of the Cleveland skyline, I may have thought I was dining in Chicago or New York.

Details: The entrance — a back alley across the street from the West Side Market parking lot — is a little odd. However, the rest of Jaja more than makes up for it with breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows, tropical plants and a retractable roof.

The menu is driven by a wide variety of fish and steak dishes. I had the charred head-on prawns, which were delicious, and a dry-aged ribeye you could cut with a butter knife.

Yes, but: It seems like Jaja wants you to feel casual while exuding the luxury life of Midtown Manhattan.

I couldn't tell if that was cool or just made me question what I was wearing.

The bottom line: I would go back again, but maybe with a special occasion in mind.